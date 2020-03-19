La. Gov announces all small businesses eligible for COVID-19 business aid

NORTHWEST LOUISIANA (KSLA) - On March 19, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced that small businesses will have access to federal small business administration disaster aid in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
More than 440,000 businesses in all 64 parishes are eligible to apply for low-interest federal disaster loans.
Small businesses may apply for up to $2 million in working capital to pay for fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid.
Loan terms (3.75 percent interest rate for small businesses; 2.75 percent for nonprofits) may be extended up to 30 years to keep payments affordable.
To get started:
