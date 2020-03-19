Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints opened free agency by bringing back a former defensive leader that they've long regretted letting go. A person familiar with the situation says veteran free agent safety Malcolm Jenkins agreed to a four-year, $32 million contract with the Saints. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the agreement has not been announced. The 32-year-old Jenkins returns to the team that made him a first-round draft choice out of Ohio State in 2009. He has played 11 NFL seasons _ his first five with the Saints and past six with the Philadelphia Eagles.
UNDATED (AP) — The NBA is considering an idea where some players would be quarantined or isolated for purposes of being able to compete against one another and provide basketball fans with some sort of diversion from the coronavirus pandemic. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver revealed that notion as one of several items under consideration by the league right now during the shutdown caused by the pandemic. Silver made the comments in a televised interview on ESPN.