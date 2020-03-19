Gov. Edwards asks President Trump to make temporary changes to SNAP, CDBG, HUD and FEMA programs in response to COVID-19

"As this crisis advances, we are continuing to evaluate and assess the impacts of the disaster, and to foresee coming impacts. It is clear that we will need to provide assistance for businesses and their employees as a result of the necessary mitigation efforts we are putting in place," Gov. Edwards said. "We are working around the clock to stop the spread of COVID-19 so we can protect our people's health, as well as the jobs they depend on, but we still have far to go, and I am asking for the continued support of the federal government as we seek every available tool for this fight."