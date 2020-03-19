FIRST ALERT: Isolated severe weather possible late Thursday

By Jeff Castle | March 18, 2020 at 7:50 PM CDT - Updated March 18 at 7:50 PM

Strong to severe storms are possible late Thursday afternoon and through the evening hours across parts of the ArkLaTex. Areas near and north of I-30 have been placed under a ‘slight’ risk for severe weather which is '2′ on a scale of 1 to 5. Farther south toward I-20 the risk is expected to be lower.

The primary threats will be from damaging wind gusts, large hail and perhaps some localized flooding. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out either.

The strongest storms are expected to begin moving in toward the end of the afternoon or into the early evening hours. Here’s a look at Futuretrack at 5pm.

By 8pm a narrow line of strong to severe storms are still showing up just north of the I-30 corridor. There’s little in the way of rain across the rest of the ArkLaTex.

At 11pm storms are still present around I-30, but not quite as strong as they were earlier in the evening.

More widespread rain and storms are expected to the south in Louisiana and east Texas by sunrise Friday. A few strong to severe storms with gusty wind or hail are possible before the threat turns more to heavy rain potential.

The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated on the risk and will be here tracking the strongest storms as they move through. Here’s how you can stay updated with the latest forecast details:

