Fight leads to shooting; police search for gunman

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are investigating a shooting late Wednesday night.
Police responded to the shooting a little after 11 p.m. on March 18 to the 2100 block of Milam Street in the half-circle parking lot of Booker T. Washington High School.
Authorities say a group of people began fighting when someone pulled out a gun and fired one shot hitting a 15-year-old in the leg.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Shreveport PD was not able to local shell casings following the shooting.
Police were also not able to arrest the gunman.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
