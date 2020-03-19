Brookshires Grocery Co. hiring event amid COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Brookshires Grocery Company is hosting hiring events for retail positions to help during the coronavirus outbreak.
The hiring event will be held Thursday and Friday, March 19-20 and next week March 23-27 at 388 West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Shreveport, Louisiana. The hiring event is open each day from 9 a.m. to 12 pm. And 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
In a statement from Brookshires Grocery Co:
“As we work to continue to support our communities impacted by recent circumstances, we are looking for part-time and full-time employee-partners to help us serve. We recognize that people have already begun to be affected by COVID-19 and we hope to do as much as we can to help them find employment during their time of need,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman, and CEO of Brookshire Grocery Co. “Our company is very proud to employ many caring and selfless individuals who are passionate about serving others and have demonstrated that during this unprecedented time. We want to thank all of our incredible employee-partners for everything they are doing and looking forward to welcoming some new partners to our team.”
Based in Tyler, Texas, BGC is a regional family-owned grocery business that employs more than 14,000 individuals throughout Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas. The company operates more than 180 stores under the Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market and FRESH by Brookshire’s banners, along with three distribution centers and corporate offices.
The hiring event is for the local stores in the ArkLaTex Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.