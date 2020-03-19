Bossier Parish leaders hold press conference

“These leaders have been on numerous conference calls about the COVID-19 virus,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington. “As you know, all of these agencies and entities, as well as the public in general, have taken preventive measures to stop the spread of this contagious virus. We recognize there are lots of questions about compliance with the governor’s proclamations, CDC and White House recommendations, and school-related concerns, and of course, how Bossier residents to come together and fight this virus together.”