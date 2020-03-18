What You Need To Know: COVID-19 coronavirus impact on the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In an effort to keep you and your loved ones safe, KSLA is providing a list of things you need to know, amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 257 positive cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths.
According to the Arkansas Department of Health, there are 33 positive cases in the state. The Texas Department of Health Services has confirmed two deaths and 83 positive cases.
In addition to a daily 6:30 p.m. half-hour show, we will provide updates on the latest cases and death tolls on air, online and via the KSLA News 12 app.
- The CDC is no longer requiring state agencies to get a secondary confirmation on coronavirus tests that return positive.
- The coronavirus outbreak is having a greater impact on adults 60 and older. People with heart, lung or kidney disease or diabetes also may be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
- The Louisiana Department of Education published a parish-by-parish list of school meal sites to inform families where, when and how free food can be accessed.
- Bossier schools also announced the list of feeding sites for area students.
- Oklahoma Public Schools will be closed until Monday, April 6 amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
- The Willis-Knighton Health System treated its first COVID-19 patient on Thursday, Mar. 12. The man, who had a travel history that put him at risk of contracting the virus, was tested at the WK Pierremont Health Center.
- All twenty commercial casinos across the state have closed for a minimum of 14 days.
- Louisiana bars, movie theaters and fitness centers are closed; restaurants have limited access due to coronavirus concerns.
- The coronavirus outbreak is now shutting down courts in Bossier, Webster and Caddo parishes.
- The 2020 regular legislative session is temporarily suspended until March 31 due to coronavirus.
- The Louisiana National Guard is not tasked with breaking up large gatherings in the state, including at churches.
- Louisiana has launched a statewide call network. Dial 211 or text the keyword LACOVID to 898-211, with questions.
Coronavirus Symptoms
May appear 2-14 days after exposure
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
Illnesses range from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed cases.
How is coronavirus spread?
Mainly from person-to-person
- Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet)
- Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes
- Droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.
- Older adults and people with underlying chronic medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for more serious complications
Protecting yourself and others from coronavirus
Clean your hands often
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
- Use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
Protecting yourself and others from coronavirus
· Avoid close contact with people who are sick
Put distance between yourself and other people if COVID-19 is spreading in your community. This is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.
· Stay home if you’re sick, except to get medical care
Protecting yourself and others from coronavirus
Cover coughs and sneezes
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
- Throw used tissues in the trash.
- Immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, clean your hands with a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
Protecting yourself and others from coronavirus
Wear a facemask if you are sick
- Wear a facemask when you are around other people and before you enter a healthcare provider’s office.
- If you are not able to wear a facemask (for example, because it causes trouble breathing), you should cover your coughs and sneezes.
- People who are caring for you should wear a facemask if they enter your room.
Protecting yourself and others from coronavirus
Clean and disinfect
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.
- If surfaces are dirty, clean them: Use detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection.
Pandemic diseases are new global viruses that can easily infect people and “spread from person to person in an efficient and sustained way.” There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.