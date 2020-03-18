Watch out for these scams while you’re stuck at home

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - It’s no secret that scammers prey on people during their most vulnerable times.
President Donald Trump is urging all older Americans to stay home and everyone to avoid crowds and eating out at restaurants for at least the next few weeks as officials forecast a surge in the coronavirus outbreak.
The Gonzales Police Department says it’s “infuriating how many people attempt to take advantage of others during trying times.”
Police are urging the public to be aware of the following known scams:
- A text from Netflix, Hulu, or other streaming services stating that due to social distancing, they’re offering free, premium service
- An email claiming you’re eligible for an emergency government grant
- A call from Louisiana State Police asking if you’d like them to come and visit your home or office in order to offer advice on the best security company to use
- A call from someone stating your family member is exhibiting signs of the coronavirus and is in hospital, but they can’t be seen until a deposit is paid.
If you receive a suspicious message, send an email to charlotte@gonzalesla.com.
If you receive an email you believe to be spam, you’re asked to forward it to the Anti-Phishing Working Group at reportphishing@apwg.org.
If you get a scam text message, forward it to SPAM (7726).
If you get a scam telephone call, contact the Federal Trade Commission’s Consumer Information line at 1-877-382-4357. You can also contact the Louisiana Attorney General’s Fraud Protection hotline by calling 1-800-351-4889.
