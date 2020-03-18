United Way of NWLA offers helpline to answer coronavirus questions

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Those who might have important questions during the coronavirus pandemic, can now get some answers.
United Way of Northwest Louisiana has opened its 211 helpline back up to help assist people during the pandemic.
“They don’t need to go search the web, they just need somebody they can talk to or call, and so we stood it up and we’re part of a statewide even nationwide organization that 211 represents,” said Northwest Louisiana CEO and President, Bruce Willson.
Willson says they started the helpline back in November 2017 to help people easily find much-needed information during a disaster.
Right now they are averaging around 900 calls a day with numbers increasing daily.
“(People are asking) if they get SNAP benefits, are they going to continue to get SNAP benefits? Where can they get those,” said Willson. "They’re also asking where can I go to get cleansing solutions? Where can I go to get any other kind of thing that they need in their home, and especially if they have children and they need some help with childcare, they’re calling for that as well.”
Willson says they are also working to get more information from non-profits so they can better assist those that call.
“The Community Foundation of North Louisiana has already requested that information from the non-profits and they’re going to be sharing that with us and we’ll load that into 211,” he said. "So if somebody wants to know where is this or that they’ll find out that answers then.”
People can call or text that number anytime, seven days a week and someone will be able to assist them with questions or concerns.
You can also call or text LACOVID to receive the latest up to date information about what’s going on in the state of Louisiana with the coronavirus.
