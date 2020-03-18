Strong & Severe storms possible Thursday night

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning! After watching some heavy showers move through the ArkLaTex during the overnight hours we are tracking some rain that will be moving into the region during early morning hours today. We are expecting wet weather along the I-30 corridor, but further off to the south and east we should be able to stay dry with maybe an isolated shower during the afternoon hours. As we move ahead to Thursday we are tracking the potential for severe weather during the evening hours with the greatest level of concern for the northwestern portion of the viewing area. Friday will mainly be a soaking rain for most in the ArkLaTex. We are tracking a dry Saturday, but more rain is going to be on the way once we get to Sunday and heading into next week.
So if you are heading out the door this morning most of you should be fine with leaving the rain gear home with exception of the I-30 corridor. We are tracking some moderate rain that will be moving in from our west into northern portions of the viewing area during the morning hours. As these showers and storms move east the wet weather will begin to fade which is why we’re not bullish on rain chances. Temperatures will continue to move up with highs right around the 80 degree mark.
As we move ahead to Thursday we continue to track the potential for severe weather across central and northern portions of the ArkLaTex during the late afternoon and evening hours. Scattered thunderstorms will start developing during the morning hours and only become numerous during the afternoon hours. There still is some uncertainty in terms of how widespread the thunderstorms could be, but around dinner time Thursday would be the most likely time to see storms. High temperatures will once again be warm with Shreveport peaking out once again near 80 degrees.
Looking ahead to Friday and the weekend the wet pattern for the ArkLaTex will be rolling on. Expect widespread rain, but no severe weather chances on Friday. Some portions of the ArkLaTex could see over and inch and a half of rainfall. As we move into the weekend, a couple peaks of sunshine are possible on Saturday, but cloud cover will dominate for the most part. Sunday we are tracking yet another weather maker moving into the region and this will have rain lasting into early next week as week. All the while expect cooler temperatures Friday and the weekend before they start to rebound early next week.
So great ready for a weather roller coaster not just with the rain chances, but with our temperatures as well. Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.