Strong & Severe storms possible Thursday night

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning! After watching some heavy showers move through the ArkLaTex during the overnight hours we are tracking some rain that will be moving into the region during early morning hours today. We are expecting wet weather along the I-30 corridor, but further off to the south and east we should be able to stay dry with maybe an isolated shower during the afternoon hours. As we move ahead to Thursday we are tracking the potential for severe weather during the evening hours with the greatest level of concern for the northwestern portion of the viewing area. Friday will mainly be a soaking rain for most in the ArkLaTex. We are tracking a dry Saturday, but more rain is going to be on the way once we get to Sunday and heading into next week.