SPD chief announces changes in police complex operations

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport police chief has announced new guidelines for day to day operations at the department building.
The protocols, listed below, are implemented to promote social distancing and to narrow down large groups in the building’s narrow hallways and small waiting areas.
- The Detective Bureau will be open — but on a limited basis. Citizens must call 318-673-6955 to schedule an appointment with an investigator. They must provide their name, contact number, report number, and nature of the request. An investigator will return their phone call and set up a time to meet with them.
- Sex Offender Registration will be suspended until April 15, 2020. Sex Crimes investigators are reaching out to those required to register to notify them of the extension. Those needing to schedule an appointment with a Sex Crimes investigator should follow the instructions above.
- Those without appointments will be not be allowed into any area outside of the front waiting area of the police station. Appointments will not be made at the window in the detective bureau. Police will take action in the event of an emergency.
- The Information Service Bureau is closed to the public. Please purchase reports by clicking here.
- If further information or assistance is needed, you may call the records office at (318) 673-7085.
- The patrol desk will remain open to the public for the time being but we ask citizens to call the patrol desk at (318) 672-7223 to have their concerns addressed and avoid coming to the police station if possible.
- ABO services are been suspended until further notice.
- The Police and Fire Academy is restricting access to the facility. Those that need assistance can call (318) 673-6766 for fire personnel and (318) 673-7170 for police personnel.
