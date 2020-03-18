Shots fired call prompts large police presence at mobile home community

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City police officers remain on the scene following shots fired call at a mobile home community.
Officers were called on Wednesday afternoon to the Bayou Mobile Home Park, located on E. Texas Street, regarding shots fired call.
According to Bossier City police Spokeswoman Traci Landry, police officers were not involved in any gunfire.
Officers remain on scene speaking to suspects and taking people into custody.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
