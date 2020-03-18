Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas' governor is easing some of the restrictions for seeking unemployment benefits because of the coronavirus outbreak as two more casinos in the state temporarily closed. Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday said his order on unemployment waives a one-week waiting period and makes those applying immediately eligible. Hutchinson said he directed Arkansas' three casinos to close for the next two weeks. Southland Casino Racing in West Memphis and Saracen Casino Resort in Pine Bluff say they are temporarily closing their facilities over concerns about the coronavirus, which causes the disease called COVID-19. Oaklawn announced Sunday it was closing its casino.