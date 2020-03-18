Gov. Edwards calls for Dept. of Education to waive attendance, testing requirements amid COVID-19 pandemic

“Closing schools in an effort to flatten the curve and stop the spread of COVID-19 has created the need to suspend certain laws. This week, Senator Cleo Fields, chair of the Senate Education Committee, Representative Ray Garofalo, chair of the House of Education Committee, Sandy Halloway, president of BESE, and Beth Scioneaux, interim superintendent, requested executive action to ensure that the necessary laws were suspended,” Gov. Edwards wrote in the letter.