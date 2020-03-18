First Alert: Rain and storms increase through Friday

We’ll see a few scattered showers and storms pass through tomorrow. Temperatures will be back into the upper 70s to low 80s across the area. By late afternoon or early evening, storms are expected to pick up ahead of a cold front moving into the northern ArkLaTex. Places along and north of I-30 are at risk for seeing at least some isolated severe weather through late Thursday evening. Damaging wind and hail are the main threats, but an isolated tornado is also possible. Places from I-20 southward will see little in the way of rain or storms until after midnight.