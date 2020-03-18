First Alert: Rain and storms increase through Friday

An upper level storm system and cold front moving into the the ArkLaTex the rest of the week will ramp up our rain and storm chances. A few strong to severe storms are possible Thursday evening around the I-30 corridor with steady and heavy rain arriving on Friday for the rest of the area. The weekend is looking cooler with more rain by Sunday.
Rain looks limited tonight, but a few passing showers are possible. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with some patches of fog and drizzle possible by morning. Lows tonight will only fall into the mid to upper 60s.
We’ll see a few scattered showers and storms pass through tomorrow. Temperatures will be back into the upper 70s to low 80s across the area. By late afternoon or early evening, storms are expected to pick up ahead of a cold front moving into the northern ArkLaTex. Places along and north of I-30 are at risk for seeing at least some isolated severe weather through late Thursday evening. Damaging wind and hail are the main threats, but an isolated tornado is also possible. Places from I-20 southward will see little in the way of rain or storms until after midnight.
Widespread rain and embedded thunderstorms are likely for much of the ArkLaTex on Friday. Rain could be heavy at times, especially during the morning hours. The severe weather risk across the area looks low at this time. Temperatures will be slowly falling behind a cold front, dropping from the upper 60s in the morning to upper 50s to low 60s by the end of the afternoon. Rain is expected to diminish as we head into Friday night.
Saturday will be cloudy, but likely dry with cool temperatures in the mid 50s to low 60s. Rain is expected to return Saturday night with scattered showers lingering through the day Sunday. Temperatures will remain cool in the 50s to end the weekend.
We’ll quickly warm back up next week with highs in the 70s Monday and Tuesday and 80s by Wednesday. Some showers are possible to start the week, but rain chances will decrease through midweek.
Have a great night!
