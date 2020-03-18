Farm agency offers financial aid to East Texas counties affected by drought

The Farm Service Agency (FSA) is now accepting applications for emergency farm loans due to damages and losses caused by drought occurring on November 1, 2019 and continuing in Gregg, Rusk and Upshur Counties. Smith County Farm Loan Manager, Clinton Warrick, asks farmers who want to apply for emergency loans to submit their applications as soon as possible. The deadline for applications is November 7, 2020, but Warrick says if farmers wait too long, a backlog will develop and cause delays