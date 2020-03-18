Barksdale AFB declares public health emergency

Barksdale AFB declares public health emergency
Following recent updates from national and state leaders, the Barksdale Air Force Base Installation Commander has declared a public health emergency on base. (Source: Senior Airman Tessa Corrick)
By Alex Onken | March 17, 2020 at 8:10 PM CDT - Updated March 17 at 8:10 PM

BARKSDALE AFB, La. (KSLA) - Following recent updates from national and state leaders, the Barksdale Air Force Base Installation Commander has declared a public health emergency on base.

The base's health protection condition level is now Bravo+.

In accordance with this measure and the advice of public health personnel, Barksdale AFB is only open for Official Business. Until further notice, only military members, civilian employees and other Department of Defense affiliated personnel (e.g., retirees, dependents, contractors) who are conducting official duties or business, or have appointments at a medical or mission support facility, will be allowed on the installation. Accessing the base for shopping and morale facilities such as the base exchange, commissary or fitness center is not considered official business. All DoD and non-DoD affiliated personnel currently living on base will maintain base access.
BAFB

Base personnel is asked to follow the Center for Disease Control’s guidelines and avoid large gatherings, limit close contact with others, and maximize social distancing and personal hygiene.

Base leadership is continually monitoring the situation and working with the Louisiana Department of Health to provide information on the base, protect families on base and to prevent the spread of the virus.

For specific information on the Coronavirus from Barksdale, click here.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.