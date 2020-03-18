Barksdale AFB declares public health emergency

BARKSDALE AFB, La. (KSLA) - Following recent updates from national and state leaders, the Barksdale Air Force Base Installation Commander has declared a public health emergency on base.
The base's health protection condition level is now Bravo+.
Base personnel is asked to follow the Center for Disease Control’s guidelines and avoid large gatherings, limit close contact with others, and maximize social distancing and personal hygiene.
Base leadership is continually monitoring the situation and working with the Louisiana Department of Health to provide information on the base, protect families on base and to prevent the spread of the virus.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.