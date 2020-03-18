A&M-Texarkana extends online instruction through Spring 2020

A&M-Texarkana extends online instruction through Spring 2020
By Alex Onken | March 18, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT - Updated March 18 at 3:52 PM

TEXARKANA, Tx. (KSLA) - Officials at Texas A&M University-Texarkana announce that online instruction will now continue through the end of the spring 2020 semester.

Online instruction is scheduled to begin on Monday, March 23. Students and parents were notified by email by TAMUT President Dr. Emily Cutrer.

It was originally our intention to evaluate the necessity of online classes on a weekly basis and make any changes accordingly. As we looked at the climate more closely we decided the right decision was to extend the online instruction period through the end of the semester. This allows our students, faculty, and staff to settle into a new routine without having to worry about what might change from one week to the next.
Dr. Emily Cutrer

Most university employees are working remotely. A small crew will remain on campus to ensure the continuity of university operations and to provide for the needs of students that remain in the university's residence hall.

Campus police will continue with their normal schedule of operations.

For more information and continued updates please visit the university’s coronavirus resource page here.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.