A&M-Texarkana extends online instruction through Spring 2020

TEXARKANA, Tx. (KSLA) - Officials at Texas A&M University-Texarkana announce that online instruction will now continue through the end of the spring 2020 semester.
Online instruction is scheduled to begin on Monday, March 23. Students and parents were notified by email by TAMUT President Dr. Emily Cutrer.
Most university employees are working remotely. A small crew will remain on campus to ensure the continuity of university operations and to provide for the needs of students that remain in the university's residence hall.
Campus police will continue with their normal schedule of operations.
