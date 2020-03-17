Third death from COVID-19 reported, number of positive cases now 136

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A third person has died in Orleans Parish from the COVID-19 virus, according to Governor John Bel Edwards.
The victims is identified as an 84-year-old from Lambeth House.
There are 12 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 at Lambeth House, an assistant living facility in Orleans Parish.
The governor also announced that he number of presumptive positive cases has risen to 136, with a first case of the virus being confirmed in Ascension Parish.
Orleans Parish, which is seeing the highest number of cases, now has 94 patients who have tested presumptive positive.
SYMPTOMS:
For confirmed infections, reported illnesses have ranged from infected people with little to no symptoms (similar to the common cold) to people being severely ill and dying. Symptoms can include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath/difficulty breathing
CDC believes at this time that symptoms of COVID-19 may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 after exposure.
There is no specific antiviral treatment recommended for COVID-19 infection. People infected with COVID-19 should receive supportive care to help relieve symptoms.
WHAT YOU CAN DO:
Anyone who recently traveled to China, who experiences fever, cough, or other acute illness should contact a health care provider as soon as possible and mention your recent travel. Please call ahead and inform the health care provider about your travel history.
It is currently flu and respiratory disease season, and flu activity is still high and expected to continue for a number of weeks. Take steps to avoid spreading germs from any respiratory diseases by:
- Getting a flu vaccine and taking flu antivirals if prescribed.
- Covering your cough.
- Staying home if you are sick.
- Washing your hands.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.