Severe Weather possible overnight Thursday

So as you are heading out the door this morning know that our temperatures will be warmer compared to what we saw yesterday. Also, the retreating cold air has caused some fog to start the day and Dense Fog Advisories are in effect for parts of the ArkLaTex. Once the fog clears high temperatures should return to the mid 70s this afternoon with cooler weather to the north. There is the potential for a couple pop up showers around the ArkLaTex, but many of you won’t see any rain at all. As we move to Wednesday expect a similar set up with a slightly lower chance for shower activity. Highs Wednesday will be right around the 80 degree mark.