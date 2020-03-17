Severe Weather possible overnight Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Tuesday morning! After seeing a couple showers early in the morning Monday, we are shaping up for another day with a couple of isolated wet spots across the ArkLaTex. While the hit and mostly miss wet weather will continue through the midweek, we are tracking with growing confidence the potential for severe weather Thursday into Friday. A strong cold front will be moving through the ArkLaTex and ample southerly flow out ahead of the front will provide the fuel required for strong thunderstorms to develop. Temperatures ahead of the front will be around 80 Wednesday and Thursday, and by the time we get to more rain Sunday, highs will only reach into the mid 50s.
So as you are heading out the door this morning know that our temperatures will be warmer compared to what we saw yesterday. Also, the retreating cold air has caused some fog to start the day and Dense Fog Advisories are in effect for parts of the ArkLaTex. Once the fog clears high temperatures should return to the mid 70s this afternoon with cooler weather to the north. There is the potential for a couple pop up showers around the ArkLaTex, but many of you won’t see any rain at all. As we move to Wednesday expect a similar set up with a slightly lower chance for shower activity. Highs Wednesday will be right around the 80 degree mark.
As we get later in the week we are tracking the increasing potential for some strong and potentially severe thunderstorms moving through the ArkLaTex. The potential for storms will begin increasing during the afternoon hours on Thursday and especially during the evening and overnight hours. Highs before the front arrives will be once again around the 80 degree mark. The greatest potential for the severe weather will be between 6 PM Thursday and 6 AM on Friday. Behind the front expect temperatures to fall through the 60s Friday afternoon.
As we look ahead to the weekend we are tracking much cooler temperatures in the wake of the cold front Saturday with highs in the 60s. While we should be able to stay dry on Saturday temperatures will cool off even further on Sunday along with rain that will be moving through. High temperatures on Sunday will only be in the 50s as we deal with a chilly rain throughout the day especially in the southern parts of the viewing area.
So enjoy the warm temperatures we are going to be seeing over the next couple days because a big cool down is on the way this weekend. Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
