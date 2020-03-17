Oklahoma Public Schools closed following COVID-19 concerns

Oklahoma Public Schools closed following COVID-19 concerns
(Source: Pixabay)
By Danielle Scruggs | March 16, 2020 at 7:12 PM CDT - Updated March 16 at 7:22 PM

(KSLA) - Oklahoma Public Schools will be closed until Monday, April 6 amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The decision was made during an emergency meeting of the State Board of Education.

The closure for all schools goes into effect Tuesday, Mar. 17.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister says the Oklahoma State Department of Education will closely monitor the COVID-19 situation with state health experts to determine if it will be necessary to extend the closure.

“Nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of Oklahomans,” said Hofmeister.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Track all reported coronavirus cases in the world

Related

Coronavirus Coverage on ksla.com

CDC no longer needed to confirm test results

Protecting yourself from coronavirus

What older adults need to know about coronavirus

What you need to know about hand-washing

There is no further information at this time. KSLA will keep you updated as more details become available.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.