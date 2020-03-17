Oklahoma Public Schools closed following COVID-19 concerns

(KSLA) - Oklahoma Public Schools will be closed until Monday, April 6 amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The decision was made during an emergency meeting of the State Board of Education.
The closure for all schools goes into effect Tuesday, Mar. 17.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister says the Oklahoma State Department of Education will closely monitor the COVID-19 situation with state health experts to determine if it will be necessary to extend the closure.
“Nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of Oklahomans,” said Hofmeister.
There is no further information at this time. KSLA will keep you updated as more details become available.
