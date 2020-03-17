How to apply for unemployment in La. during COVID-19 pandemic

(WAFB) - The Louisianan Workforce Commission (LWC) held a news conference on March 17 to discuss how residents affected by the unprecedented shutdown of many businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic can file for unemployment benefits.
If you were laid off during the week of March 16 to March 20 due to COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus, you have until Saturday, March 21 at 5 p.m. to file an unemployment claim with the state.
Officials with LWC ask if possible, you file your claim online to reduce the volume of calls into their office. CLICK HERE to file an unemployment claim.
Officials ask you to be patient with the website due to the large amount of people going online to file a claim.
LWC officials say their call volume has tripled since March 16. Those who do not have access to the internet can file a claim by calling 866-783-5567.
Extra staff members have been added to process claims by phone.
Whether you file online or by phone:
- Be sure to answer “yes” to the question, “Are you filing for Unemployment Insurance benefits for reasons related to COVID-19 (Coronavirus)?” This will provide needed information to the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) to help process your claim.
- If your work hours have been reduced, partial benefits could be available to you up to a maximum of $247 a week. You must report any earnings for the week that you work, even if you’ve not yet been paid. Include all income, commissions, tips and gratuities. Report the gross amount before deductions. These earnings would be factored into the amount of unemployment benefits paid to you for that week.
- The maximum number of weeks that unemployment benefits can be paid per claim is 26 weeks in a 12-month period.
- You may have sick leave and/or annual leave available to you through your employer. You should check with your employer and exhaust any paid leave options first before filing for unemployment benefits.
- 1099 employees will not be eligible for unemployment benefits.
LWC officials say they have waived their normal week-long waiting period so claims can be processed immediately.
Officials say Louisiana has $1 billion in its unemployment trust fund.
Employers should contact LWC at EmployerServices@lwc.la.gov with unemployment insurance questions. Be sure to provide your company’s name, a point of contact, telephone number and email address, as well as specifics on the assistance you are requesting. The Employer Call Center, 225-326-6999, is also available.
