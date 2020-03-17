Heavy storms and cooler temperatures arrive later this week

(KSLA) - There is not a whole lot of rain around the ArkLaTex just yet. By the end of this week, there will be heavy rainfall and the potential for severe weather. On top of that, temperatures will be cooler as we go through the weekend.
This evening, there should not be a lot of rain around us. We will for the most part stay dry. There should not be any heavy rain at the very least. The clouds will be sticking around. Although we have seen some sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures will remain on the warm side and cool to the upper 60s.
Tonight, there could be a light shower passing by. Most of us will not see any rain. So, I only have a 30% chance of showers. there may also be a storm involved as well. It will be cloudy which will help keep temperatures a little warm. It will cool down to only the mid 60s tonight. As we start off our Wednesday, there could be a couple morning showers, so I would grab your rain gear.
Wednesday will not be far off from today. A couple showers are certainly possible but it will not be a washout. More of the rain will be in the morning, and not so much in the afternoon. I have the rain chance up to 20%. Temperatures will be warm again and will top out in the upper 70s near 80 degrees. North of I-20 will be a little cooler though and should warm up to the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Thursday is when a lot of the rain will start to arrive. In the northern ArkLaTex, there will be some heavy downpours. A cold front will be pushing its way through, but will be moving slowly. So, not everyone will see a lot of rain just yet. Rain chances are up to 60%. Temperatures will reach the mid 70s for most, but wherever there is more rain, temperatures will likely be cooler.
Thursday also has the potential for severe weather now. There is a slight risk for severe storms by the evening hours. A slight risk is a 2 out of 1-5. This encompasses most of the ArkLaTex. The rest, mostly the far south half, is under a marginal risk which is a 1 out of 1-5. Damaging winds and hail is the most prominent threat while flooding and tornadoes are on the less likely side.
Friday is the day when everyone else will see the rain. That same cold front will be moving through and will bring a lot of heavy showers and storms. There is a chance for some stronger storms, but we as of now do not have an outlook on that. We will know more in the next 24-48 hours. I would still prepare for there to be rain, so keep that umbrella handy!
Behind the cold front, it will be cooler and dry on Saturday. There will not be any rain, expect early in the morning near sunrise. By the afternoon, we should finally have a break from the rain. It will be mostly cloudy, so don’t expect a lot of sunshine. Temperatures will be much cooler and only heat up to the low 60s. Some places will stay in the 50s all day.
Unfortunately, the rain will be back Sunday and Monday. So, the dry weather on Saturday will be short-lived. There is a 50% chance of rain Sunday and a 40% chance Monday. It will not be great weather to get outside. This rain is caused by a warm front which will kick into gear by Tuesday. So, Sunday and Monday will have temperatures in the 50s, then 60s, but it will be back to the 70s Tuesday.
Keep the umbrella with you this week and have a great one!
