Heavy storms and cooler temperatures arrive later this week

Wednesday will not be far off from today. A couple showers are certainly possible but it will not be a washout. More of the rain will be in the morning, and not so much in the afternoon. I have the rain chance up to 20%. Temperatures will be warm again and will top out in the upper 70s near 80 degrees. North of I-20 will be a little cooler though and should warm up to the upper 60s and lower 70s.