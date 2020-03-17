Man beats parents with baseball bat before shooting himself

HAYNESVILLE, La. (KSLA) - The Haynesville Police Department is investigating an attempted murder-suicide after they said a man beat his parents with a baseball bat before shooting himself.
According to Haynesville Police Chief Anthony Smith, officers responded to a mobile home at 440 Main Street in Haynesville at around 3:30 Tuesday morning. When they arrived, they found two victims, identified as Teresa Burch and her husband, George Burch. Both were suffering from significant injuries.
Smith said their son, 20-year old Dennis Burch, had gotten into an argument with his parents over the last several days and told his grandparents, who lived in a home nearby, he was going to kill them. Burch died after shooting himself.
Chief Smith said paramedics rushed both victims to the hospital by ambulance because the weather did not allow them to fly.
Teresa and George Burch are at a Shreveport hospital, where they are in critical condition.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.