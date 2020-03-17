First Alert: Severe Weather possible Thursday into early Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Tuesday everyone! As we watch our temperatures rise across the ArkLaTex this is going to be adding instability to the atmosphere over the next few days. This is going to help set the stage for potential severe weather that will be moving through the ArkLaTex Thursday night lasting into Friday morning.
A cold front associated with an area of low pressure will be moving across central Texas and will begin moving into the viewing during the day on Thursday. Expect showers and thunderstorms to begin to develop across western portions of the ArkLaTex during the late morning hours. As we get later in the day thunderstorms will become more numerous. The potential for severe weather will begin to pick up during the afternoon and last through the evening hours and into the early morning on Friday.
In terms of what potential severe weather threats we are watching for, the primary threat will be strong and damaging winds. We could see wind gusts potentially reach up to 70 MPH in the most intense thunderstorms. We also could see hail up to a quarter in size. While the current threat remains relatively low we can’t rule the possibility of some tornado warnings as the front moves through.
The threat of severe weather should wrap up completely by the time we reach sunrise on Friday, but that will not be the end of the wet weather across the ArkLaTex. We are expecting rain to continue throughout the day across the region, especially across the southern ArkLaTex. By the time the rain moves out Friday evening and early Saturday we could see up 3 inches of rain from this front alone across some parts of the viewing area.
