EXCLUSIVE: Coach O explains how LSU football is coping with shutdown of spring practice amid coronavirus outbreak

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron and the Tigers are doing their best to deal with this new reality brought on by the coronavirus.
Orgeron recorded a public service announcement (PSA) about preventing the spread of coronavirus at the request of Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards.
The PSA was released on Saturday, March 14. LSU and the rest of the state’s universities have shutdown and moved to an online format. Students, including LSU football players, have been sent home.
Orgeron said assistant coaches and trainers gave players a list of workouts to complete while they were at home. He also said he felt bad for spring sports that have been canceled due to the coronavirus.
“I just feel helpless that their season got taken away,” Orgeron said.
“What a nightmare it must be,” Oregron said when asked what it would be like to have your season cut short due to a pandemic situation like the coronavirus.
On a positive note, Oregron told WAFB’s Jacques Doucet he wants to watch replays of the LSU’s 2019 national championship season.
“I want to watch it too, because I never got to watch it on TV,” Orgeron said.
RELATED STORIES:
- 2020 LSU softball family gathers for perhaps last time
- ‘We’re all in this together,’ Coach O says in COVID-19 PSA
- SEC extends cancellation of all sports until April 15 amid coronavirus concerns
- NCAA cancels men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, remaining winter and spring championships
- The Masters, NASCAR races postponed due to coronavirus
- LSU basketball star Skylar Mays says farewell to fans on social media
- MARSH MADNESS: Alexandria, Port Allen and Pleasant Hill win state titles on championship Friday
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.