3 East Texas men accused of trafficking methanphetamine

MARSHALL, Tx. (KSLA) - Three men are facing federal drug and firearm charges in East Texas.
Danny Brian Hernandez, 27; Ronald Charles Parker, 31 and Armando Ivan De La Torre, 24 — all of Marshall are charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, 13 counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of carrying a firearm during a drug offense.
Authorities took the trio into custody on March 17. If convicted - they face up to life in federal prison.
This case is the result of a joint investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Texas Department of Public Safety; Marshall Police Department and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lucas Machicek.
