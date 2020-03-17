3 East Texas men accused of trafficking methanphetamine

If convicted, the men face life in prison. (Source: Pixabay)
March 17, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT - Updated March 17 at 3:53 PM

MARSHALL, Tx. (KSLA) - Three men are facing federal drug and firearm charges in East Texas.

Danny Brian Hernandez, 27; Ronald Charles Parker, 31 and Armando Ivan De La Torre, 24 — all of Marshall are charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, 13 counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of carrying a firearm during a drug offense.

Authorities took the trio into custody on March 17. If convicted - they face up to life in federal prison.

This case is the result of a joint investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Texas Department of Public Safety; Marshall Police Department and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lucas Machicek.

