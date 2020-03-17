Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.
As of March 17, according to the ADH website, there are:
- 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas (18 ADH lab test results, 4 commercial lab test results)
- 41 persons under investigation (PUI)
- 310 people being monitored by ADH with daily check-in and guidance because of an identified risk
- 197 past PUIs with negative tests (146 ADH lab test results, 51 commercial lab test results)
“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2 news release.
State health officials have also listed a map of the presumptive positive tests by county on the COVID-19 website.
As of March 17, they are:
For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.
Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.
After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.
Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Wednesday, March 11, that the first “presumptive case” of coronavirus in the state.
On Monday, state lawmakers and the Arkansas Department of Health held a news conference to inform the public that they have plans in place in case of an outbreak.
Jonesboro and Craighead County leaders met Thursday, March 5, to discuss their coronavirus plans.
On Tuesday, March 10, leaders in West Memphis and Crittenden County met to discuss coronavirus prevention efforts. Crittenden County Emergency Management Coordinator Bud Spears said the county has a pandemic plan but there is no reason to implement it at this time.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson has told state agencies to develop contingency plans for a possible outbreak.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced he has canceled a planned trip overseas. He was set to visit Greece, Israel, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.
Schools are also preparing should a coronavirus outbreak affect their schedules.
The Arkansas Dept. of Education announced on March 5 it would double the number of AMI days to combat not only the coronavirus but illness in general.
The owner of a local travel agency says fears of the coronavirus are not hurting business.
The Treasury Department is considering extending the April 15 tax deadline due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce and the Associated Industries of Arkansas have created a coronavirus resource page with links and recommended precautionary measures to guide employers, as well as state and local governments.
After an employee in Kentucky tested positive for the COVID-19, Walmart enacted a new emergency leave policy.
Arkansas officials of the Health and Human Services directed long-term care facilities to start screening staff and visitors.
The Arkansas Better Business Bureau is also warning people not to fall for scams associated with the virus.
