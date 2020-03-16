Unsettled pattern continues for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend and while most of us were able to stay dry we still continue to track an unsettled weather pattern as we head into a week. We are tracking rain this morning across northern parts of the ArkLaTex, but also could see some showers this morning across central portions of the ArkLaTex. Tuesday could also bring some wet weather to parts of the viewing area, but need to stress that it won’t be widespread across the viewing area. Wednesday now is shaping up to be the driest day of the week before a strong cold front will be arriving at the end of the week bringing widespread wet weather and much cooler temperatures as we head into the weekend.
If you are heading out the door this morning make sure you grab a jacket as we are still dealing with the cooler temperatures we saw yesterday around the region. We are tracking rain across northern parts of the viewing area, but for the most of south of I-30 will see just a few scattered showers on your Monday. Temperatures will be warmer compared to what we Sunday with highs expected to be around 70 degrees.
As we go through the middle of week our unsettled pattern will continue, but outside of the northwestern ArkLaTex widespread heavy is unlikely. Chances for rain on Wednesday now seem the lowest with even the possibility with a little bit of sunshine. As we go through the week, temperatures will be rebounding into the upper 70s fy the time we get to Thursday.
But just as soon as we get to Friday we are tracking a major weather maker that will be pushing into the ArkLaTex. There is the potential for strong storms as the front rolls through the region, but at the very least expect widespread rain along with much cooler temperatures moving into the region. The downward trend with our temperatures will continuing as we go through the weekend. By the end of the weekend we could see highs struggling to make it into the mid 50s. That along with more rain on the way Sunday could make for a wretched end to the weekend.
So get ready for more shower chances along with a temperatures roller coaster on the way for the ArkLaTex! Have a great week!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
