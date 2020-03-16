Unsettled pattern continues for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend and while most of us were able to stay dry we still continue to track an unsettled weather pattern as we head into a week. We are tracking rain this morning across northern parts of the ArkLaTex, but also could see some showers this morning across central portions of the ArkLaTex. Tuesday could also bring some wet weather to parts of the viewing area, but need to stress that it won’t be widespread across the viewing area. Wednesday now is shaping up to be the driest day of the week before a strong cold front will be arriving at the end of the week bringing widespread wet weather and much cooler temperatures as we head into the weekend.