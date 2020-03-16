318 Restaurant Week still going on March 16-21

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -The coronavirus pandemic isn’t stopping the Shreveport-Bossier Tourism Bureau from hosting their annual 318 Restaurant Week.
From Monday, March 16th until Sunday, March 21st people can visit over 50 restaurants across the Shreveport-Bossier area to take advantage of special menus, pricing and one-night-only dining experiences.
Despite everything happening with the coronavirus, the tourism bureau says this event will still go on.
“Almost all of them (restaurants) are extremely small scale mom and pop, and they really were depending on this week to help with their fiscal situation,” said content marketing manager, Chris Jay.
Jay said many of the restaurants have small venues that don’t seat more than 50 people, and the public can still call in food orders to help support local businesses.
The tourism bureau is also partnering up to help the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana this year.
“Unfortunately when something happens in the United States and the world, food and hunger never goes away,” said marketing manager for the food bank, Auburn Brasher. “So no matter what, there’s always going to be a need for people that need food...and this may even impact us to where people don’t want to get out or seniors can’t get out and get to the pantry.”
Hardette Harris is a chef at Us Up North Kitchen in Shreveport and said her business is starting to feel the impact of the pandemic, but hopes people will come out to support.
“I understand the fears of everybody, but we’re taking precautions here,” she said. “A lot of things we’re doing, (we’re) trying to make sure everybody’s safe and just rest assure that we’re doing everything we can.”
Other restaurants will also need the community’s support this week.
“There’s a lot of new restaurants in the city that are participating, (and) that’ll give everybody a chance to take a few dollars and go and support them and see what they’re all about."
Jay said they have created a new app for the public to download that’s available in Google Play and Apple Stores. You can just look up “Shreveport 318 Restaurant Week” to download the app for free.
You can visit HERE to sign up for the 318 Restaurant Week e-newsletter and you’ll also be entered into a drawing to win $565 worth of Shreveport-Bossier restaurant gift cards.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.