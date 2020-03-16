Limited rain to start the week but drenching rain to end it

(KSLA) - The rain will continue through this week, so you will need your rain gear again. There will not be a lot of rain early this week, but by the end of this week, there will be heavy rain.
This evening, there may be a few small showers around, but they will not be very heavy. It still would not be a bad idea to have your rain gear if you have any evening plans. Most of the showers that occur will be near the I-30 corridor. Temperatures will remain warm and will cool to the lower 60s.
Overnight, the rain chances will remain very limited. I only have a 10% chance for a quick passing shower. Most of us will stay dry all night. If anything, there will only be a couple sprinkles. Temperatures tonight will cool to the mid 50s.
Tuesday will be a somewhat dry day with a few showers possible. There is only a 20% chance of rain. There will be a lot of clouds around with not much sunshine. It’s not a bad idea to have your umbrella with you to stay safe. Temperatures will be warm and will reach the mid 70s.
Wednesday will not be far off from Tuesday. A couple showers are certainly possible but it will not be a washout. I have the rain chance up to 30% since I believe there will be a few more showers than Tuesday. Temperatures will be warm again and will top out in the upper 70s. North of I-20 will be a little cooler though.
Thursday is when a lot of the rain will start to arrive. In the northern ArkLaTex, there will be some heavy downpours. A cold front will be pushing its way through, but will be moving slowly. So, not everyone will see a lot of rain just yet. Rain chances are up to 50%. Temperatures will reach the mid 70s for most, but wherever there is more rain, temperatures will likely be cooler.
Friday is the day when everyone else will see the rain. That same cold front will be moving through and will bring a lot of heavy showers and storms. There is a chance for some stronger storms, but we as of now do not have an outlook on that. We will know more in the next 24-48 hours. I would still prepare for there to be rain, so keep that umbrella handy!
Behind the cold front, it will be cooler and dry on Saturday. There will not be any rain, expect early in the morning near sunrise. By the afternoon, we should finally have a break from the rain. It will be mostly cloudy, so don’t expect a lot of sunshine. Temperatures will be much cooler and only heat up to the low 60s. Some places will stay in the 50s all day.
Keep the umbrella with you this week and have a great one!
