Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Three health care workers in Arkansas are the latest to test positive for the coronavirus. Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state Secretary of Health Dr. Nathaniel Smith said Saturday that the three are connected to the state's first confirmed case, which was in Jefferson County. Smith said the three were in contact with the patient at a Pine Bluff hospital and are quarantined. There are now 12 positive coronavirus cases in Arkansas. Also Saturday, the Pulaski County jail in Little Rock said visitation is suspended until further notice to help contain the spread of the virus, which most causes only mild or moderate symptoms in most people.