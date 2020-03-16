INTERACTIVE MAP: Track all reported coronavirus cases in the world

Asymptomatic people may be driving the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Source: CNN)
By Danielle Scruggs | March 16, 2020 at 11:09 AM CDT - Updated March 16 at 11:39 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Death tolls and case numbers keep rising as COVID-19 (coronavirus) sweeps the globe.

An interactive map, provided by the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering, is very useful when tracking the numbers.

The map shows where every reported coronavirus case in the world is located and how many people have died from the virus.

This map is best viewed on a desktop. Tap/click for a bigger view from Johns Hopkins University.

As of Friday afternoon, more than 5,000 people have died from the virus.

This map will update as more cases are reported.

