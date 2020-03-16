Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Drayden Van Dyke celebrated winning a race by 10 1/4 lengths at Santa Anita by trading elbow taps in the winner's circle. There were no traditional post-race handshakes because of the coronavirus pandemic. The jockey had already had his temperature taken. Santa Anita in Southern California held live racing with no fans in attendance, like tracks in Arkansas and Maryland. In Nebraska, fans were on hand for racing at Fonner Park until the jockeys decided not to ride after a snowstorm created dangerous conditions. Horse racing is one of the only sports still going on in the U.S. during the pandemic.
UNDATED (AP) — Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz offered the first of what he said will be “many steps” he will take to help with the coronavirus pandemic, pledging to donate more than $500,000 to relief efforts. Gobert, who was the first NBA player to test positive for COVID-19 — a diagnosis that prompted the NBA to suspend its season for at least a month — said he is giving $200,000 to part-time employees at the arena that plays host to Jazz games to help cover their lost wages.
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (AP) — Ted Cox, the first major leaguer with hits in his first six at-bats, has died. His son Billy says he died Wednesday. Cox made his major league debut for the Boston Red Sox in September 1977 at Baltimore and went 4 for 4 with a walk. The next day, he singled twice off the Yankees' Ed Figueroa to break the record set by Cecil Travis of the 1933 Washington Senators. Cox also had the first game-winning RBI in AL history. It came in April 1980, the first year game-winning RBI was an official statistic. Ted Cox was 65 years old.