Firefighters discover body at scene of house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport fire crews discovered the body of a person moments after gaining control of a house fire early Monday morning.
According to Skip Pinkston, public information officer for the Shreveport Fire Department, firefighters responded to the 2600 block of Lakeshore Drive at 3:08 a.m. and arrived at the scene four minutes later.
When they arrived, they found the one-story home covered in flames. Pinkston said the windows and doors were boarded up.
Firefighters got the scene under control at 3:28 a.m., when they discovered a person’s body near the back of the structure. It is unclear if the body is of a man or a woman.
Pinkston said the department is early in the investigation.
