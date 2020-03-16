Coronavirus closing Louisiana courts

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The coronavirus outbreak is now shutting down courts in Bossier and Webster Parish.
Under a judicial order issued by 26th Judicial District Court Chief Judge Michael Nerren, courts in both parishes will effectively close to the public, starting at 8 a.m. on May 19, 2020 until 5 p.m. on April 10, 2020.
The order, handed down early this afternoon, states that all jury trials (both civil and criminal) and grand jury proceedings will be reset and reconvened. Most criminal hearings and court appearances are also being reset and rescheduled.
However, during this period initial criminal appearances, inmate arraignments and bond hearings will still be held as normal. Judges will also hold hearings for protective orders and emergency custody proceedings in accordance with Louisiana law.
Other courts and judicial districts across Louisiana are expected to issue similar orders, in response to the coronavirus outbreak and Governor John Bel Edwards’ declaration of a public health emergency regarding public gatherings.
In fact, folks appearing Monday for jury duty in Caddo Parish we turned away and asked to call (318-226-6610) for further instructions through a recorded message.
This is a developing story and updates will be provided as more judicial orders are issued.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.