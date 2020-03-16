All casinos across Louisiana to close at midnight

By Danielle Scruggs and Chandler Watkins | March 16, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT - Updated March 16 at 12:02 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - All casinos across the state of Louisiana will close at midnight, amid the COVID-19 coronavirus emergency. Louisiana Gaming Control Board chairman Ronnie Jones says they will be closed for a minimum of 14 days.

This is subject to an extension, if necessary.

It’s going to be a loss of $1.6 million per day, for a total of around $22 million for the two week closure.

