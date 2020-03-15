Second COVID-19 coronavirus death reported; 91 presumptive positive cases in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - Governor John Bel Edwards announced Sunday morning that a second person has died from the COVID-19 virus.
According to officials, the second patient to die from the virus is a 53-year-old New Orleans resident who was being treated at Touro Hospital. He was said to have had underlying medical conditions.
Also Sunday morning, the Louisiana Department of Health announced that there are now 91 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.
There are 65 cases in Orleans Parish, 12 cases in Jefferson Parish, 1 case in Caddo Parish and 1 case in Bossier Parish.
Follow this link for the latest developments: Coronavirus Coverage
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.