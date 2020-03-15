Man wielding machete recovering following deputy-involved shooting

SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS (KSLA) - A man is in the Intensive Care Unit recovering after authorities say he refused to drop a machete and knife in an incident with authorities.
Arkansas State Police notified Hempstead County Sheriff's Department just before 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 14 that a man was traveling at 90 miles per hour with his headlights off. The chase began in Bowie County, Texas.
Authorities chased the man for miles before ending west of the Nevada County line on Interstate 30.
Hempstead County Deputy Jim Bush was on the scene when a man got out of the pickup, according to a news release from the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office. The man, identified as Chase Ray Alford, 36 of Henderson, Texas, was allegedly holding and wielding a Machete type knife and a pocket type knife in his other hand.
Alford was ordered by deputies to drop the weapons. He refused and began to walk towards Deputy Manuel Rodriguez, who arrived for backup.
"Deputy Bush fired at the suspect and struck him in the chest area Alford immediately went down and ceased to be a threat. Deputy Bush and Rodriguez began to administer aid to Alford and continued to do so, along with Hope Police Officers who also responded until EMS arrived on scene."
Alford is now at a Texarkana hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound.
Both deputies were not injured.
“Both Deputies were put on administrative leave while the incident is investigated,” reads a news release. “The Arkansas State Police Company C Special Agents are investigating the incident and will turn their reports over to 8th North Prosecuting Attorney Christi McQueen.”
