Governor of Arkansas closes all schools immediately

LITTLE ROCK, Ar. (KSLA) - Beginning Tuesday all public schools in Arkansas will remain closed following the coronavirus outbreak.
According to Gov. Asa Hutchinson, schools will be optional for districts Monday, March 16 however, effective Tuesday, March 17 all public schools will close and run through March 30.
"Per the guidance and direction of Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and Secretary of Education Johnny Key, all Texarkana Arkansas School District schools will be closed starting Monday, March 16 through March 30, 2020.
Grab-and-go breakfast and lunches will be available March 16 – 20* at two of the TASD campuses:
College Hill Elementary – (200 Artesian) and North Heights Junior High School – (2118 E. 35th Street)
Breakfast – 7:00 - 8:30 a.m. Lunch – 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. *Breakfast and lunch will not be served during Spring Break (March 23 -27)."
Hope public schools Superintendent Boddy Hart announced the suspension of classes effective Tuesday, March 17, through the end of spring break. Schools in the district will be closing on Monday, March 16, at 1 p.m. and will be closed for the remainder of the week.
“This short day is an attempt to allow parents some time to plan for child care for the remainder of the week. AMI days 1-3 will be used to make up these days,” Hart said. "As of now, classes are set to resume on Monday, March 30. If you choose to keep your child at home on Monday, March 16, they will not be penalized for the absence. Please watch our website and social media outlets for further information.”
Hart also says “Alternative Method of Instruction” days will be used for the week of March 17-20. Materials for the AMI days will be made available to students throughout the district on Monday.
The school closings do not apply to daycares.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.