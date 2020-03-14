Watch is underway for Coronavirus community spread in NWLA

NORTHWEST LOUISIANA (KSLA) - Three teachers in the Caddo School District have been in what’s described as indirect contact with the only confirmed case of the Coronavirus in the parish.
That's the word from the Red River United Teachers Union.
That Coronavirus case involves a SWEPCO employee, who came into the emergency room earlier in the week at Christus Highland Medical Center on East Bert Kouns in south Shreveport.
Medical authorities later revealed the patient was treated according to strict CDC guidelines and then released to home isolation.
In light of that situation, SWEPCO announced that most downtown employees would be working from home until further notice.
In fact, when we tried to visit the office on this Friday building staff informed us no one was inside the SWEPCO offices.
When it comes to the coronavirus, Caddo Parish Sheriff and Homeland Security Director Steve Prator said he's been told so-called community spread is all but inevitable.
"The medical professionals seem to think that we will have more cases. And so, I as Sheriff am just reassuring you that everything is okay!"
Speaking of community spread, Jordan Thomas with the Red River United Teachers Union explained those three teachers all work at different schools and have since been sent home.
"The fear for us is, you know, that we have a civic responsibility to protect the least of these. We have a civic responsibility to protect those that could be, you know, they could be potentially fatal for."
But Thomas said the question then becomes whether or not they contracted the coronavirus and if so, who have they had contact with recently.
"You think about knowing that, you know, how long you could have COVID-19 and not realize that you were spreading it because you might have mild symptoms or no symptoms at all. And so, that's concerning for us."
Sheriff Prator, for his part, urges people to keep living their life:
The effort now, according to Prator: Learn everything they can about the coronavirus.
“Next year there will be a shot, a flu shot, for this. This will be included in the flu shot, and it’ll be just something we remember from the past.”
Prator reminds people that despite many closings or cancellations of events, public services have not shut down.
