Texas ISD employee tested for Coronavirus; not under quarantine

TEXARKANA, Tx. (KSLA) - An employee of the Pleasant Grove Independent School District was tested for the Coronavirus on Friday, March 13.
In a release from Superintendent Chad Pirtle, medical professionals did not place the employee under quarantine.
The Bowie County Health Department told school officials that because the employee was not placed under quarantine indicated that the employee is not under investigation by the Centers for Disease Control.
The employee told school officials they have not traveled more than one hour from Texarkana and to their knowledge, has not came in contact with anyone that tested positive for the Coronavirus.
Test results are expected on Wednesday, March 18. The employee will not return to work after the results are in.
The custodial staff will clean and disinfect the employee’s workspace and surrounding area this weekend.
