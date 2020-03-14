Southern Shreveport-Jags holds football tryouts Saturday morning

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Amid the coronavirus the Southern Shreveport-Jags are still holding football tryouts from the upcoming season.
The tryouts begin today Saturday, March 14th at 9:00 AM, at Independence Stadium. There is a $30 fee to tryout, which will cover operational expenses.
University officials say SUSLA will provide course offerings, testing services, student housing, meals, and academic services.
The team will play against junior college teams such as Blinn College, Navarro College, and Tyler Junior College.
Thirty-five student-athletes have committed to the program.
For more information on Shreveport-Jags Football email Lalita Jenkins Jenkins.ssjagsfootball@gmail.com or to learn about the enrollment process at SUSLA, email infor.ssjags@gmail.com
