Scattered wet weather this weekend

Today: a cool morning start, but temperatures will warm into the upper 70s near 80s for the southern half of the ArkLaTex this afternoon. The northern half will see highs in the mid 70s. As far as rain, most of the region will remain dry and under overcast skies will the occasional mist/drizzle possible. I-30 corridor and north will see a better shot of light showers this afternoon due to a stalled front. This evening and overnight, rain and non-severe thunderstorm chances pick up mainly near I-20 and northward, but not everyone will see the rain, and it wont be a complete washout. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop to the upper 50s.