Scattered wet weather this weekend

Happy Saturday ArkLaTex and happy Pi day (3.14)! This weekend wont shine as bright as last, but the weather will be warm. Tracking scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms possible on Saturday and Sunday. Once we get to the work week, the unsettled weather pattern continues with shower and storm chances daily.
Today: a cool morning start, but temperatures will warm into the upper 70s near 80s for the southern half of the ArkLaTex this afternoon. The northern half will see highs in the mid 70s. As far as rain, most of the region will remain dry and under overcast skies will the occasional mist/drizzle possible. I-30 corridor and north will see a better shot of light showers this afternoon due to a stalled front. This evening and overnight, rain and non-severe thunderstorm chances pick up mainly near I-20 and northward, but not everyone will see the rain, and it wont be a complete washout. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop to the upper 50s.
Sunday: another warm and ‘icky’ day with morning rain chances. Most of the activity looks to remain in the northern half of the ArkLaTex morning and slightly less rain by the afternoon, but keep the rain gear with you as you step out the door. Highs will range from the mid 60s to low 70s for Sunday. Northeast winds return Sunday blowing 5-10mph.
Heading into the work week, more scattered shower and thunderstorm opportunities will be present as we’ll have a couple of fronts nearby. High temperatures Monday and Tuesday will be in the low to mid 70s. We’ll finish out the work week with highs back in the upper 70s near 80. Again, we do have daily rain chances, but not everyone will see the rain each day.
Have a wonderful and safe weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
