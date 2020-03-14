Renzi Education & Art Center Student Art Show

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On March 7, Renzi Education and Art Center held a student art show. It was held at the Retro Downtown Cafe & Bakery from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Shreveport.
The artwork exhibited in the show was made by Renzi students.
Student’s artwork was on sale to help benefit the Renzi Education and Art Center’s free after school program.
Fifteen percent of the proceeds from the business on this day benefited Renzi Education and Art Center’s free after-school program.
The after-school program supports between 100 to 120 students from Kindergarten through 12th grade each year.
The Renzi Education and Art Center was founded in 1997. The center’s mission is to provide a quality education and safe place for kids to thrive and learn.
The program manager of the school says they are different from traditional school, because they are able to accommodate the students needs in creative ways and they are more flexible in how the school is operated.
“We are an after school program, we don’t operate in traditional public school bounds said Shadi Darzeidan, Renzi Center program manager,"we can adopt lots of unconventional ways of offering classes that can really cater to students specific needs".
The program manager with Renzi says this art show gives students a great platform to express their talents on canvas.
“It shows that they add value in what they can express and what they feel and what they can share with other people”, said Shadi Darzeidan.
