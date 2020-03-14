Live racing closed to spectators at Harrah’s Louisiana Downs

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Harrah’s Louisiana Downs issued a statement on Friday, March 13 announcing live racing is closed to spectators.
Below is the full statement:
In response to growing concerns and state mandates regarding COVID-19, Harrah’s Louisiana Downs announced that the remainder of the Quarter Horse meet (which culminates on Wednesday, March 18, 2020) will be closed to spectators. All live races will still run but only racing teams and employees with a Louisiana Racing Commission License will be allowed on the track for the remainder of the meet. The Mardi Gras Futurity will run as scheduled on Saturday, March 14, 2020, under these restrictions.
Pari-mutuel wagering, grandstand seating, simulcast and concessions will be closed to the public through March 28, 2020. The Off Track Betting facility in Mound, Louisiana, will remain open. We will continue to monitor decisions being made by Federal, State and Racing authorities to adjust operational procedures.
There is no issue more important to us than making sure we manage this situation as effectively as possible, so guests continue to feel confident visiting us. Our senior management team meets daily to make decisions on how we can further improve our programs and actions to help protect guests, employees and backside families.
