Live racing closed to spectators at Harrah’s Louisiana Downs

In response to growing concerns and state mandates regarding COVID-19, Harrah’s Louisiana Downs announced that the remainder of the Quarter Horse meet (which culminates on Wednesday, March 18, 2020) will be closed to spectators. All live races will still run but only racing teams and employees with a Louisiana Racing Commission License will be allowed on the track for the remainder of the meet. The Mardi Gras Futurity will run as scheduled on Saturday, March 14, 2020, under these restrictions.