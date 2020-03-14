Former Bossier City police officer charged with murder attempts escape; faces new charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Former Police Officer and Bossier Parish sheriff’s deputy John Hardy faces new charges in Caddo Parish following a failed escape attempt.
According to Cpl. Angie Willhite, Shreveport police spokeswoman, said the incident happened just after noon on Friday, March 13.
Hardy requested medical attention and was sent to Oschner-LSU Health Medical Center in Shreveport. He was escorted by a Bossier Deputy Sheriff.
Cpl. Willhite said that Hardy attempted to disarm the deputy sheriff unsuccessfully — and grabbing her pepper spray and using it on her.
He then attempted to get away — but was stopped by medical staff and LSU Health police.
Hardy was then sent back to Bossier Parish Maximum Security Jail.
He now faces a charge of attempting to disarm a peace officer and battery on a peace officer. The bond in the matter totals $50,000.
