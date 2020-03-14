Caddo Parish public school parents react to Coronavirus school closures

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In accordance with Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards coronavirus proclamation — Caddo Parish Public Schools have closed.
The district has a proposed re-open date of April 13th.
After Spring Break, parents will receive a survey that will then help students possibly get a Chromebook. Their teacher will create lesson plans that will go through those devices.
“Our curriculum teams, led by our curriculum specialists, have created content for K-12th grade students,” said Chief Academic Officer Keith Burton. “Our teachers will have access to that digital content can use that content to create lessons for students, each and every day.”
The main concern among parents I spoke with this afternoon, is finding someone to watch their kids while they’re at work.
“I’m at an advantage because I am a stay at home mom,” Brooke Thomas said. “My sister, who has kids at Bossier Parish Schools, is going to have to find a sitter because of her job.”
Other parents mentioned the importance of employers to understand that parents now have a responsibility to watch their children.
