Bossier Schools to open feeding sites; announce list of schools

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Following the statewide announcement of school closures due to the coronavirus outbreak — Bossier schools have announced the list of feeding sites for students.
Starting Monday, March 16, breakfast and lunch will be served from 9 a.m. to noon. Parents can simply drive through for pick-up or children ages 18 and under can walk to the feeding site. However, children must be present to receive meals. They do not have to be a student at the school to receive lunch.
“A large number of children in Bossier Parish depend on our schools for breakfast and lunch. In many cases, they are the only meals they get each day,” said Superintendent Mitch Downey, in a news release. “It gives us all peace of mind knowing Bossier Schools is stepping in to fill any void left by the month-long closure so that no child will go hungry.”
The schools are:
- Benton Elementary
- Bossier Elementary
- Bossier High School
- Central Park Elementary
- Elm Grove Elementary
- Elm Grove Middle
- Haughton Elementary
- R.V. Kerr Elementary
- Meadowview Elementary
- Plain Dealing High School
- Plantation Park Elementary
- T.O. Rusheon Middle
- T. L. Rodes Elementary
- Waller Elementary
The meal pickups will remain open until Thursday, April 9.
